The suspect was 44-year-old Michael Harris, who was wanted in connection with a shooting involving a woman earlier this month.
Capri told reporters at a press conference that it was unfortunate that police had to take a life, but said “the suspect dictated that.”
“The suspected fired at officers first, and we defended ourselves. And I can tell you if you pull a gun on a police officer to shoot a police officer you are going to get killed. As simple as that,” Capri said.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shootout.
