WIMAUMA, Fla. — A 27-year-old Florida woman has been arrested by Tampa Bay area authorities after her alarmed parents discovered a trove of pipe bombs, weapons and bomb making materials in her bedroom.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Friday that Michelle Louise Kolts was arrested shortly after midnight and charged with 24 counts of making a destructive device with the intent to do bodily harm or property damage, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.