AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A woman in central Florida says an alligator ate her 100-pound (45-kilogram) dog.

Cynthia Robinson told investigators in Auburndale, Florida that she was walking her 6-year-old dog, Tank, by a retention pond on Thursday when the gator attacked.

Robinson told Spectrum Bay News 9 that she wanted to help her dog, but the alligator was huge and Tank didn’t stand a chance.

A trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been sent to the park to search for the gator.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.