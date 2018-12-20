TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s incoming governor says he wants to consider a pardon for four young African-American men who were wrongly accused of raping a white woman nearly 70 years ago.

Republican Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis said in a statement Thursday he would make the cases of the Groveland Four a priority at the first meeting of the Florida Cabinet next month.

Florida’s outgoing governor Rick Scott and other Republicans on the state clemency board have refused to take up the pardon request, even though the Florida Legislature last year formally apologized and asked for a pardon.

The four men were wrongly accused of raping a white woman in the central Florida town of Groveland in 1949. One of the men, Ernest Thomas, was killed during a manhunt. The other three were convicted with dubious evidence.

