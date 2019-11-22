This is how Benarcik has spent her weekends, holidays and almost every day in between for her entire adult life. She wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

But these are the final days of Breger Flowers. At age 86, Benarcik is retiring at the end of the year. After more than three decades in business, the shop will close.

“Some days it’s crazy and some days it’s quiet,” Benarcik said. “We all get along real good so we have fun. Not fun, but it’s not as hard as if it was like working at a job you didn’t like.”

The path to Breger Flowers, located past Branmar Plaza on Marsh Road, is distinct. A small sign in Benarcik’s front yard that reads “Flowers 1826,” invites customers into her driveway. Once past her home, the driveway opens up to a gravel lot to the right of a shed, which Benarcik transformed into a flower shop long ago.

Dressed in a red-purple-and-gold sweater Monday (Nov. 11) as vibrant as the flowers surrounding her, it’s clear Benarcik would rather spend the afternoon touring her green room than talking about herself.

But her family says she deserves props for opening Breger Flowers against the odds.

During Benarcik’s childhood, her father ran a cut flower shop, selling flowers he grew on 40 acres along Concord Pike. She gradually transitioned the business into a more modern operation, importing flowers from local and global sellers. Eventually, with longtime partner Nancy Migliavaca, she opened the current iteration behind her home.

“She had a hard time when she started this business because women weren’t allowed to have credit,” her daughter Susan Benarcik said. “She just trudged through. She’s stubborn as hell, but that’s what made it happen — the magic happen.”

Breger Flowers never advertised. They simply opened their doors and let their satisfied customers do the referring.

“We just opened up and there was nobody in this area at that time that was into flowers so we started opening six days a week and we closed on Sundays and we’ve just been doing that,” Benarcik said.

Although her family has long tried to convince her to slow down, Benarcik says now is the right time to retire. Her husband of 57 years, Daniel Benarcik, died in early September at age 96. Since, those around her say, she’s lost some of the bounce in her step.

Benarcik doesn’t have any retirement plans, noting she traveled frequently after her kids finished college.

Benarcik didn’t consider passing on or selling the shop. All of the Breger Flowers’ horror stories and triumphs — perhaps none greater than when her team delivered flowers to a wedding near Villanova in a snowstorm to learn upon arriving it was postponed — will be her own.

“It’s really hard work and a lot of people don’t like it,” she said. “And besides I think maybe they wouldn’t do a product that we would like, therefore it would be easier for us both to just take it easy for a while.”

The business has left a mark on the Benarcik family. Her three children, Peter, Susan and Dan Jr., all at one point operated their own businesses. Today, Dan and Susan find themselves in related fields: Dan is a horticulturist at the Chanticleer Garden in Wayne, Pennsylvania, and Susan is a sculptor and an urban gardener.

“I grew up fooling around with stems and branches and wire and tape and crazy kind of glue that you’d never use other than in a flower shop,” Susan said. “It influenced all of our paths.”

In some ways, Benarcik’s creativity has been stifled by changes in the flower industry. She used to spend more time interacting with customers, who would allow her to build almost anything. Today orders are smaller and come with detailed Pinterest-inspired demands.

“She’d work forever if she could but it’s not as much fun,” Susan said. “There’s a lot of stuff online. Orders come to us and they’re for $15. She can’t do what she wants and what she does best anymore. She’s limited by budget. Everybody’s a designer now.”

Benarcik still enjoys the days she spends in the shop. It’s only left her with one gripe.

“I don’t smell flowers anymore,” she said with a laugh. “That’s one thing I did lose.”

