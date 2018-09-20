WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware health officials say flu cases have been confirmed in the state’s three counties and one person has been hospitalized.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Wednesday that at least one flu case has been confirmed in each county since last week. The state confirmed its first flu case last year in late October. The flu last year killed more than 30 Delawarians, the highest amount since the state started keeping records in 2004.

Officials are encouraging people to get flu shots as soon as possible. The newspaper reports this year’s vaccinations are thought to be better matched to the strains that will be circulating as opposed to last year’s vaccinations. The state says common flu symptoms include fever, cough, body aches and fatigue.

