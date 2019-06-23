Aerialist Nik Wallenda talks with the media about his planned high-wire act, Thursday, June 20, 2019 in New York. Wallenda and his sister Lijana will cross Times Square on a high wire on Sunday. He is holding a cable similar to the one that will stretch across the square. (Mark Lennihan/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Two siblings from the famed Flying Wallendas (vah-LEN’-dahs) safely crossed Times Square on a high wire strung between two skyscrapers 25 stories above the pavement.

Nik Wallenda is a seventh-generation acrobat, but this time, he was nervous. His sister, Lijana (lee-YAH’-nah) Wallenda, joined him Sunday night for the first time since her near-fatal accident in 2017, when she broke nearly every bone in her face.

The siblings walked from opposite ends of the 1,300-foot wire (396-meter) suspended between the towers, crossing each other in the middle, where Lijana Wallenda sat on the wire and let her brother step over her. Both then continued to the opposite side.

Their latest daredevil stunt was streamed live Sunday on ABC. They were wearing tethered safety harnesses required by the city in case they fell.

