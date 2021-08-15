Their dream became a reality when they opened the doors to the FlyOver Fun Park in the Rodney Village Shopping Center at 1700 S. Governors Ave. on June 19.
The new business is geared primarily toward children age 7 and younger and features soft play options, such as a foam pit, tubes to climb through, indoor airbags, beam games, an indoor trampoline and arcade games, as well as private party rooms.
Mr. Adefemi said it wasn’t easy getting to this point.
“It was very tough. It was a lot of manual labor ourselves. It just is what it is,” he said. “We looked to open up in December 2019 and then COVID showed up in March (2020). ...
“We opened up on the 19th of June and it’s been so far, so good. We have ads going online, social media and word of mouth is really helping us out as well. A lot of folks are coming in and they’re bringing friends.”
Meanwhile, the staff is busy putting programming together for the facility. Because they are an independent business, there are advantages and disadvantages.
“It makes it a bit harder, as well as more interesting, because we can kind of customize what we want to do,” Mr. Adefemi said.
To that end, the FlyOver Fun Park offers glow nights and black-light shows on Fridays and Saturdays where people can play and also enjoy trampoline basketball.
But entertaining the youngsters remains the focus.
“Pretty much we have the soft play here. It’s mostly for younger kids, suitable for kids around 7 years old and younger,” said Mr. Adefemi. “The heights are not so tall so younger kids can play.”
A one-hour play pass for ages 7 and up is $13.99 while ages 6 and below is $11.99. The price increases with more play time.
The play park also offers memberships, such as deluxe for $32 a month that includes an hour of play (Monday through Thursday only), access to all areas, and 5% off regular admission on Fridays and Saturdays and for programs.
There is also the Xtreme package, which is $42 per month and includes 90 minutes of play (Monday to Friday), access to all areas and 10% off regular admission on Saturdays and programs.
The facility also has various-sized party rooms available to hold birthday celebrations, Christenings, exercise classes, Zumba workouts, company meetings and more.
“Birthday parties are a pretty big deal,” Mr. Adefemi said. “One thing we pride ourselves in is, with the birthday parties, they are private rooms, so it’s not just like an open space here where everyone sees what’s going on.”
Private rooms are also a plus for children on the autism spectrum. The park hosted an event last week in which it turned the music volume down and made the environment more comfortable for attendees with autism.
Mr. Adefemi, Mr. Ikuwagwu and Mr. Salako are finally filling that void they discovered Dover was lacking.
“I think the acceptance has been great,” Mr. Adefemi said. “Like anything else, it’s new and a lot of folks are still like, ‘Oh, I heard about you guys, I want to try you guys out and see how it works and see how my kids like it.’ I think so far, so good. Everyone seems so glad that something showed up.
“This is something that can make a difference. I did not realize how much of an impact it would be until we opened up, to be honest. It’s been a great experience so far.”