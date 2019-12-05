BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards won’t have an inaugural ball to celebrate the start of his second term in office, a disruption to tradition caused by college football’s national championship game.

The Democratic governor will be sworn in for his second term, along with other statewide elected officials, at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 13 on the steps of the Louisiana Capitol. College football’s championship game is scheduled for that evening at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, the same night that the inaugural ball would usually be held.