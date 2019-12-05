With the governor and other Louisiana football fans hoping LSU will reach the championship, Edwards announced Wednesday that the scheduling conflict will sideline the ball. If LSU is in the game, Edwards will watch it from the governor’s suite in the stadium.
Tentative plans are being made for a “Governor’s Ball” in New Orleans to be held later in 2020.
This isn’t the first time a football championship has disrupted inaugural ball plans. In 2012, then-Gov. Bobby Jindal moved the ball to the night before his second inauguration because LSU was playing Alabama in the Superdome in that year’s college football championship game on inauguration day.
