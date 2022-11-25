Football leads Nielsens; Fox's Hannity helped by Trump

NEW YORK — Here’s the Nielsen company’s list of the 20 most-watched programs on prime-time television for the week of Nov. 14-20.
5. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 9.68 million.
6. “Yellowstone,” Paramount, 8.03 million.
7. “FBI,” CBS, 7.31 million.
8. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 6.9 million.
9. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.73 million.
10. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.44 million.
11. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 6.36 million.
12. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.89 million.
13. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.82 million.
14. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 5.69 million.
15. “FBI: International,” CBS, 5.51 million.
16. “Fire Country,” CBS, 5.47 million.
17. “NFL Pregame,” ESPN, 5.46 million.
18. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.39 million.
19. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.24 million.
20. “Hannity” (Tuesday), Fox News, 5.16 million.