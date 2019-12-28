Students from kindergarten through 12th grade joined teachers, coaches, bus drivers, school staff and community members to set the record.
The Wilson Football Factory in Ada donated more than 1,000 commemorative footballs for the attempt. Workers at the factory make about 3,000 footballs a day, cutting, stitching and lacing each by hand in a 25-step process.
The company supplies the football used by the NFL.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.