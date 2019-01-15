Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott pushes off Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton during the first half in an NFL divisional football playoff game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — “The Big Bang Theory” is picking up ratings steam in the final stretch of its 12-year run.

The CBS sitcom was last week’s most-watched entertainment show as total viewership ticked up to a 2018-19 season high of more than 13 million.

That’s according to Nielsen figures out Tuesday, and a welcome sign for CBS: Viewership for last fall’s season debut episode of “Big Bang Theory” fell 30 percent from the fall 2017 opener.

While audience interest is likely to grow as the sitcom draws to its conclusion this spring, “Big Bang Theory” also is benefiting from the wrap-up of competing Thursday night NFL broadcasts.

Football still dominated the week, as playoff games or related programming counted for six of the 10 most-watched shows. Top-rated network Fox was the big beneficiary.

