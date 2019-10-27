With such a close race to the top, the order could switch when final figures are released Monday.
Todd Phillips’ ”Joker” recently became the most successful R-rated moved ever, not accounting for inflation, in worldwide release. It’s made $849 million globally.
No new releases competed with the holdovers. The best-performing newcomer was the horror thriller “Countdown.” It grossed $9 million.
