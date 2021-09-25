Now, after another summer heavy on grief and light on tourism, businesses are still at risk, even with the boost from the festival. Rossi is months behind on rent, but says finding a way to keep E. Rossi & Co. open is more important than ever. If the store were to shut down, the New York City and the Little Italy he grew up in — where immigrants could afford to live and communities were served by mom-and-pop businesses — would be one step closer to disappearing, he said.