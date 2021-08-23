The psychiatrist’s report, which contains medical information about Joergensen, is not available to the public but has been made available to prosecutors and his lawyers.
According to previous court filings, Joergensen has falsely claimed to have had a romantic relationship with the singer Alanis Morissette and that various people associated with her have set him up.
The case has been slowed by many delays. Joergensen was only moved to the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo, which has struggled for years to keep up with demand for the evaluations of people accused of crimes, in June because admissions were slowed even more by the pandemic. Then, when he arrived, the only doctor on staff at the time qualified to conduct a forced medication evaluation was injured and unable to work.
Earlier this year, Judge Gregory Lyman appeared close to dismissing the charges against Joergensen, with the expectation that he would be deported to Denmark for having an expired visa. That approach, suggested by Joergensen’s lawyers, seemed like an option because a psychiatrist at a jail where he was previously held said he did not think Joergensen would qualify for forcible medication once admitted to CMHIP because he did not appear to pose a risk to himself or others. However, in February, the prosecution told Lyman that federal immigration officials would not deport Joergensen because of the new Biden administration’s changes to immigration policy. That led Lyman to then order that Joergensen be taken to the mental hospital.
Another judge in Pueblo will hold a hearing on the request to forcibly medicate Joergensen at the mental hospital, Aaron Pratt of the Colorado Attorney General’s Office said during Monday’s hearing.