“It made clear that the services that folks need to transition successfully weren’t there, and that was exacerbated because such large numbers were coming out,” Shelton said. “But the evidence is really clear that if you can get people into jobs, especially jobs that pay enough money, then they are much less likely to go back to prison, much less likely to commit crime in general. And so what we are really asking for employers and policymakers to consider is, what does it really mean to give someone a second chance?”