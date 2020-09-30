The company says in documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. government’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem.
Ford says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.
Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.