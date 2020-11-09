It said no coastal watches or warnings are in effect as the storm moves to the east near 15 mph (24 kph).
The storm is expected to continue in an east-northeast direction over the coming days and forecasters say Theta might slightly strengthen in the next 12 to 24 hours.
The center said Theta broke a previous record of 28 named storms set in 2005.
