At 11 p.m. EDT, the center of the storm was forecasted to pass near or just offshore the coasts of northeastern Mexico and South Texas on Monday, and hit south or central Texas on Monday night or early Tuesday. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (65 kph) and it was moving north at 2 mph (4 kph), though it was expected to increase in speed early Monday. Gradual strengthening is possible until it reaches the coast Monday night or early Tuesday.