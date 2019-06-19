BROWNSVILLE, Texas — It’s not yet summer, but it sure feels like it is for millions of people in South Texas, where triple-digit temperatures are forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend warning that temperatures could top 100 degrees (38 Celsius) Wednesday with a heat index of up to 115 (46 Celsius) degrees. The Coastal Bend includes Brownsville, McAllen, Weslaco and Corpus Christi.

The heat index represents how hot a person is likely to feel outside given the temperature and humidity.

Forecasters also issued a heat advisory for central and south-central Texas, covering Waco, Austin and San Antonio.

The advisories warn of an increased risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in the affected areas.

Summer officially begins Friday.

