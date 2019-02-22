FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Mari Copeny, third from left, watches a free screening of the film “Black Panther” with more than 150 children, after she raised $16,000 to provide free tickets in Flint Township, Mich. Streaming services are starting to catch up on getting the latest movies quickly, yet they are no match for the main attraction of movie theaters: no distractions from Facebook, online chats, household chores and what not. (Jake May /The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Sure, it’s easy to Netflix and chill these days. Or Prime and recline. But if you really want to savor a film, there’s still no substitute for a movie theater.

True, there are hassles with going to theaters. There’s a fixed showtime, not whenever you get around to hitting “play.” And those with kids have babysitters and bedtime to worry about. Streaming is more convenient — and affordable as ticket prices rise.

But when watching Netflix, you need discipline to put your phone or laptop away. Even folding laundry takes your eyes off the screen.

And while it’s convenient to be able to stream movies in bits and pieces, as time permits, that detracts from their rhythm and pacing.

