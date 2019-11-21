Records indicate Ridgewood opened in 1942 and that more than 250 people, mostly African Americans, were buried there. The school district bought the land in 1959.
Reed publicized historical records this year that led to the discovery of forgotten Zion Cemetery, another predominantly black cemetery. Experts say nearly 800 people were buried there between 1901 and 1929.
Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.
