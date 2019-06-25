FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2015 file photo, state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Benton, speaks at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark.. Hutchinson, a former Arkansas lawmaker who is also the governor’s nephew, is changing his plea to federal charges he spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds on trips, groceries and other personal expenses. A notice for a change of plea hearing was filed Monday, June 24, 2019, for Hutchinson, who pleaded not guilty in September and had been seeking to have the charges against him dismissed. (Danny Johnston, File/Associated Press)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A former Arkansas lawmaker who is Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s nephew has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes and filing a false tax return, part of an agreement with federal prosecutors in a sprawling corruption probe.

Former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson on Tuesday also agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy in a separate federal case in Missouri where he’s been charged with accepting bribes from a nonprofit.

Hutchinson pleaded guilty to filing a false income tax return in 2011 and accepting bribes in exchange for efforts to change a state dental law.

Prosecutors said they would seek to dismiss other charges that he spent thousands in campaign funds on personal items once he’s been sentenced. Hutchinson previously pleaded not guilty in the case.

