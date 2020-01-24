Going by the name “Tyler G,” Gwozdz, 29, appeared on the show in May but then left for unexplained reasons.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the friend told 911 dispatchers Jan. 13 that Gwozdz was lying on his side. She was told to place him on his back. When asked if he was breathing, she said she couldn’t tell.

Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he died. His Bachelorette profile said he was working on his doctorate in psychology and had a side business in dream analysis.