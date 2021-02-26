McCready, a resident of Natchez, Mississippi, where the band also had been based, was released on a $25,000 bond, The Natchez Democrat reported.
It was unknown if McCready has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The Bishop Gunn band broke up in February 2020, citing “internal issues.” It suspended all future activity including tour dates and new music releases.
With McCready as the group’s lead singer, Bishop Gunn made it to the top of the Billboard Blues Album chart in 2018 with their debut album “Natchez.” At the height of its run, Bishop Gunn toured in Europe with Slash after playing two cruises with Kid Rock and received multiple accolades from Rolling Stone Magazine’s top country charts.
Although the band has called it quits, McCready has performed solo in Natchez and elsewhere.
