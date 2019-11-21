He was indicted in May 2018 for the Dec. 3, 2017, incident in southern Arizona.

Bowen was put on leave shortly after his indictment and later resigned from the Border Patrol.

Bowen’s case drew widespread attention after his text messages from November 2017, calling migrants “savages” and “subhuman,” were included in a court filing.

Bowen faced up to a year in prison for the charge he pleaded guilty to.

He was sentenced Wednesday.

