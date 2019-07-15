VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former boxing champion Pernell Whitaker killed after being struck by car in Virginia.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
