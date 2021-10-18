His attorney, Joshua Herman, said during closing arguments that the case centered on the right to free speech and that Osadzinski had the right to watch and share the videos.
“Liking ISIS is not illegal,” Herman said in court.
But prosecutors alleged Osadzinski worked in coordination or at the direction of the Islamic State. Authorities said Osadzinski boasted in communications about his computer skills and ability to speak Arabic, and he bragged that he would use a gun and explosives to elude authorities if need be.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Melody Wells said Osadzinski was responding to the group’s directives to support it “on the digital front.”
“There is nothing independent about this,” Wells said.
The jury, which deliberated for four hours starting Friday, returned its verdict Monday in federal court in Chicago. The trial lasted two weeks.
— Associated Press
ALABAMA
2 arrested in shooting that killed boy, 13
Two men have been arrested and police are looking for others in the drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old Alabama boy who was playing with his iPad in his bedroom, an investigator said Monday.
Julian Lamont Gordon Jr., 21, was arrested Monday in the death of Kei’lan Allen, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.
James Deanthony Reed, 18, was charged Sunday with capital murder and was to be held without bond, according to a statement on the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Facebook page.
“We believe Reed was targeting one of Kei’lan’s older family members,” the department said.
Police said earlier that Friday night’s shooting left so many bullet casings in the street that officers had to use folded business card as evidence markers.
A cousin, Corey Prewitt, 26, described Kei’lan as a friendly, respectful straight-A student and artist, Al.com reported.
Prewitt said Christina Barnes, the child’s mother, called out for her son after the shooting.
“He didn’t answer after that, so she walked in the room, and he was slumped over,” Prewitt said.
— Associated Press