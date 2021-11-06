A misdemeanor conspiracy conviction in 2015 led to a one-year prison sentence for former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship, who led the company during the worst American mining disaster since the 1970s. The April 5, 2010, explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine in southern West Virginia killed 29 miners. Blankenship was not accused of direct responsibility for the deadly blast, but prosecutors were able to prove that he had conspired to skirt mine safety rules.