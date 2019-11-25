Appel was the lead detective on the July 2012 shooting case in which James Holmes killed 12 people and wounded numerous others inside a theater.
Officials say Appel transitioned to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in 2014. Three years later, the agency removed him for fabricating 1,161 overtime hours and billing more than $81,000.
Appel’s government-issued phone contained a tracking device that revealed discrepancies.
Appel decline to comment beyond a written statement saying he has retired.
___
Information from: KCNC-TV, http://www.cbsdenver.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.