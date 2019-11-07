West was charged with killing 39-year-old Derrick Combs in August 2018 on the property of Towne Point Elementary School in Dover.

No students were at the school at the time.

Officials have said the shooting involved a domestic dispute stemming from text messages exchanged between West and Combs’ wife, who also worked at the school.

West rejected a manslaughter plea deal and testified that he shot Combs in self-defense.

