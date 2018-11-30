TEXAS

Former officer indicted in apartment shooting

A white former Dallas police officer was indicted on murder charges Friday, nearly three months after, police said, she fatally shot an unarmed black neighbor whose apartment she said she entered by mistake, believing it to be her own.

Amber Guyger told fellow officers that she opened fire when Botham Jean appeared in the darkness.

Jean’s relatives joined Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson for the announcement of the charges. Jean, a 26-year-old native of the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia, attended college in Arkansas and had been working in Dallas for accounting and consulting firm PwC.

Guyger was arrested on a manslaughter charge three days after the Sept. 6 shooting, prompting criticism that the original charge was too lenient. Johnson said at the time that the grand jury could upgrade the charges, which it did Friday.

Guyger told investigators that, after finishing her shift, she returned home in uniform and parked on the fourth floor of her apartment complex’s garage, rather than the third floor, where her unit was located, according to an affidavit prepared by the Texas Rangers.

She said she got to what she thought was her apartment — Jean’s was directly above hers — and found the door ajar. She opened it to find a figure standing in the darkness. She said she pulled her gun and fired twice after the person ignored her commands.

Guyger has since been fired from the department, and Jean’s family has filed a lawsuit against Guyger and the city of Dallas, arguing Guyger used excessive force.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Judge: U.S. can't cut 'sanctuary' cities' funds

The Trump administration can’t withhold over $29 million from six states and New York City in a clash over their immigration policies as “sanctuary” jurisdictions, a federal judge said Friday in the latest of several similar rulings around the country.

Friday’s decision involves Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington state, and the state and city of New York. It follows similar opinions by federal courts in California, Illinois and Pennsylvania. However, there’s no nationwide ruling on whether the federal government can block states, cities and counties from receiving a longtime public safety grant if they limit their cooperation with immigration officials.

— Associated Press

Three killed as Border Patrol agents try to stop truck: U.S. Border Patrol agents who tried to pull over a pickup truck they suspected had crossed into the country illegally deployed a tire-flattening device after the truck fled that resulted in the vehicle rolling over, leaving three people dead. Authorities say one woman and two men were killed in the crash Thursday afternoon on westbound Interstate 8 in Campo, Calif. Another eight men who were also in the pickup were injured in the crash about 60 miles east of San Diego.

— Associated Press