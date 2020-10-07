Wiley, 56, is a former chairperson of New York City’s police oversight agency and former counsel to the mayor who has also taught at The New School. She announced in July that she was leaving her position as a contributor to MSNBC and NBC to explore a run for mayor.
If elected, Wiley would be the city’s first woman mayor and second Black mayor.
She will join what is likely to be a crowded Democratic primary in the race to succeed de Blasio, who is barred by the city charter from seeking a third term. Other announced candidates include City Comptroller Scott Stringer and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Shaun Donovan.
