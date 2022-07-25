Former deputy who punched, slammed teen acquitted of battery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A former Florida deputy was acquitted Monday of a misdemeanor battery charge related to a viral video showing a Black teen being pepper-sprayed and slammed to the ground during an arrest.
A then-15-year-old student from J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs was arrested at a McDonald’s in Tamarac in 2019. Deputies had responded to a large brawl involving roughly 200 students at the area northwest of Fort Lauderdale.
Prosecutors argued that Krickovich acted illegally during the arrest, while a defense attorney told jurors that the former deputy responded appropriately to defend himself during a mob situation and that the teen suffered no injuries.
Cellphone video shows a sheriff’s sergeant pepper-sprayed the teen and threw him to the ground. Krickovich is seen jumping on the teen, twice slamming his forehead into the ground and punching him. A third deputy helps Krickovich pin the teen’s arms behind his back to be handcuffed as the video ends.
The teen was initially charged with assaulting a police officer and obstruction without violence, but those charges were later dropped.
A professional standards committee had recommended no discipline for Krickovich, but Sheriff Gregory Tony disagreed and fired the former deputy.