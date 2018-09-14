NEBRASKA

Convicted killer of 4

is sentenced to death

A former doctor convicted in the revenge killings of four people connected to a Nebraska medical school was sentenced to death.

A three-judge panel handed the sentence to Anthony Garcia, 45, of Terre Haute, Ind., on Friday. The judges, who heard arguments earlier this year during the sentencing phase of Garcia’s trial, had the option of giving him life in prison.

Garcia was convicted in two attacks that occurred five years apart on families connected to Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, where Garcia once worked.

Investigators said Garcia fatally stabbed 11-year-old Thomas Hunter, the son of university faculty member William Hunter, in 2008. Garcia also was convicted of killing the family’s housekeeper, Shirlee Sherman, 57, at the family’s home in an upscale Omaha neighborhood. Police gathered evidence from the scene but struggled to find a suspect in the killings.

Five years later, another Creighton pathology doctor, Roger Brumback, and his wife, Mary, were killed in their Omaha home on Mother’s Day. Police recognized similarities between the 2008 and 2013 killings, and Garcia became a suspect. He was arrested two months later during a traffic stop in Southern Illinois.

Prosecutors alleged that the killings were motivated by Garcia’s long-simmering rage over being fired in 2001 by Hunter and Brumback from the Creighton medical school’s residency program.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

San Francisco removes controversial statue

A 19th-century statue near San Francisco City Hall that some said is racist and demeaning to indigenous people was removed early Friday.

A group of Native Americans chanted, beat drums and burned sage as the workers used a crane to take down the “Early Days” statue depicting a Native American at the feet of a Spanish cowboy and a Catholic missionary. It was part of a group of bronze statues that depict the founding of California.

Native American activists spent decades trying to have the statue removed. The San Francisco Board of Appeals voted unanimously Wednesday for the removal of the statue, which was part of the Pioneer Monument erected in 1894.

— Associated Press

Report: Retardant drop caused fireman's death

A firefighter battling the largest wildfire in California history was killed last month when thousands of gallons of flame-suppressing liquid were dropped from a Boeing 747 mistakenly flying only 100 feet above the treetops, according to an official report Friday.

The pilot and a supervisor flying ahead in a small guide plane led the modified jetliner nearly into the trees on Aug. 13 because the pilots failed to recognize there was a hill in the flight path, according to the Green Sheet report by the state’s firefighting agency.

The retardant struck with such force that it uprooted an 87-foot tree that fell on Matthew Burchett, 42, a battalion chief from Utah helping with the Mendocino Complex Fire north of San Francisco.

Another large tree was snapped by the force of nearly 20,000 gallons of liquid, and three firefighters were injured, one seriously.

— Associated Press