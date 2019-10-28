Tisaby was hired by Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, whose officer charged Greitens with invasion of privacy for allegedly taking an unauthorized, compromising photo of a woman during a 2015 affair. The charge against Greitens was later dropped.
The indictment charging Tisaby alleges that he lied last year during a deposition in the case. Defense lawyer Jermaine Wooten has said Tisaby is “absolutely 100 percent innocent.”
