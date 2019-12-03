Investigators say Parker was working in the FedEx sorting facility near Memphis International Airport in 2017 when he took eight thin gold bullion bars from a package.

Authorities say security officers found the bars in his wallet. The bars weighed about 1.3 ounces (37.5 grams) each and had a total value of more than $12,000.

FedEx said it cooperated with investigators.

An attorney listed in court records as previously representing Parker didn’t respond to a message.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD