Investigators say Parker was working in the FedEx sorting facility near Memphis International Airport in 2017 when he took eight thin gold bullion bars from a package.

Authorities say security officers found the bars in his wallet. The bars weighed about 1.3 ounces (37.5 grams) each and had a total value of more than $12,000.

An attorney listed in court records as representing Parker when he was arrested in 2017 did not respond to a message.

