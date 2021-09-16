Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham Robinson said Leonetti had more than 500 cached images, with access to thousands more, The News Journal reported.
Leonetti’s cellphone was seized in June 2020 and a review found videos and cached images of child pornography, prosecutors said in a news release. Investigators also found that Leonetti had deleted evidence from his phone as enforcement arrived at his house, including an application he used to chat in a group where he had uploaded child pornography, prosecutors said.