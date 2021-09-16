WILMINGTON, Del. — A former firefighter and union leader was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for possessing child pornography, federal prosecutors in Delaware said.

Joseph Leonetti Jr., a former Wilmington firefighter and union president, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography in April, U.S. Attorney David Weiss announced.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham Robinson said Leonetti had more than 500 cached images, with access to thousands more, The News Journal reported.

Leonetti’s cellphone was seized in June 2020 and a review found videos and cached images of child pornography, prosecutors said in a news release. Investigators also found that Leonetti had deleted evidence from his phone as enforcement arrived at his house, including an application he used to chat in a group where he had uploaded child pornography, prosecutors said.