DeJesus had worked as a correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami before his arrest last year. Starting in December 2018, DeJesus received thousands of dollars from inmates and their associates for bringing the contraband into the low-security prison, officials said.
DeJesus used inmate co-conspirators to distribute the contraband, prosecutors said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.