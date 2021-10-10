In 2019, five men who collectively spent 120 years in prison for crimes they didn’t commit were awarded a total of $9 million by the state panel. The men submitted applications for compensation for nearly 20 months, but the board never took action because Hogan said the panel did not have a clear-enough process to decide the size and other details of such payments. After public pressure from advocates, the board approved the compensation in October 2019 and the legislature changed the process earlier this year. Hogan did not comment on Wednesday’s vote.