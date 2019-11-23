Vilsack says the deaths of Biden’s first wife and infant daughter decades ago and his older son’s death from cancer in 2015 make him “a man with empathy, and a man who has the heart of a president.”
Vilsack, a former U.S. secretary of agriculture, served with Biden in the Obama administration.
Biden, the early favorite for Iowa’s leadoff caucuses, has gradually slipped behind Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren.
