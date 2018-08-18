DOVER, Del. — A former Delaware lawmaker has pleaded guilty to multiple charges for contacting a woman he assaulted in July.

John Atkins entered a guilty plea to assault in the third-degree and three counts of breach of release.

Julia Lawes, a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office, says in an email that a resolution was reached after prosecutors “thoroughly reviewed available evidence and consulted with the victim, who agreed to it.”

Atkins was sentenced to 22 days in prison and one year of probation, but he will be held in prison until an electronic GPS device is assigned to him by the Department of Correction to make sure he has no further contact with the victim.

The plea prohibits Atkins from possessing firearms for five years.

