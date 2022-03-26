Cutler’s attorney, Walt McKee, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday morning. Warrants were executed on two of Cutler’s homes earlier in the week.
Authorities said the investigation into Cutler began with a tip in December. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed Maine State Police that someone in Maine had either downloaded or uploaded a single illegal image.
Cutler now faces four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12, prosecutors have said. Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.