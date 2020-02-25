WASHINGTON

Man convicted in currency scheme

A jury on Tuesday convicted a former Microsoft worker of wire fraud and other charges in what prosecutors described as a scheme to steal $10 million in digital currency.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Seattle said Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Kvashuk, 25, helped test Microsoft’s online retail sales platform. He was accused of stealing digital currency such as gift cards that could be redeemed for Microsoft products, then reselling them on the Internet and using the proceeds to buy a $160,000 Tesla vehicle and a $1.7 million lakefront home. Kvashuk faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentence in June.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

FBI raids fashion mogul's NYC office

Federal authorities raided the Manhattan headquarters of Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard, a search that came amid claims he trafficked and sexually assaulted dozens of teenage girls and women.

The FBI searched the designer’s Times Square offices Tuesday, less than two weeks after 10 women filed a lawsuit accusing Nygard of enticing young and impoverished women to his estate in the Bahamas with cash and promises of modeling opportunities.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, confirmed the raid. Nygard denied the sex-trafficking claims through a spokesman.

— Associated Press