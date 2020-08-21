Commissioners criticized how Morales handled multiple incidents involving Black people, including the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown. They were also critical of his decision to use tear gas and pepper spray against protesters who demonstrated after George Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis.
The seven-member civilian commission voted unanimously for Morales’ demotion. Morales filed for retirement the following week.
His attorney, Franklyn Gimbel, says Morales will also seek a judicial review of the commission’s actions, the Journal Sentinel reported. Gimbel said Friday that Morales is awaiting a transcript of the commission meeting and its order before proceeding.
After Morales’ demotion, the commission named Michael Brunson Sr., as acting chief. It’s conducting a nationwide search for police chief, with an application deadline of Sept. 11.
