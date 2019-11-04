Two other officers previously pleaded guilty to beating the man, who isn’t identified in a Justice Department release.

The statement says McClain and the others entered a cell where they kicked, punched and stomped an inmate while he lay face down on the floor on a mattress.

McClain faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment at a sentencing set for Feb. 7.

Another former guard got five years in prison, and the third defendant awaits sentencing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD