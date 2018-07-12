CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A former model accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill the mother of her two stepdaughters has pleaded guilty in Ohio to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Tara Lambert, also known as Tara Arbogast, entered the plea Wednesday in Pickaway County.

Prosecutors say Lambert provided a $125 down payment to a hit man who was an undercover police detective.

The 35-year-old Ashville woman was sentenced to seven years in prison on the charge in 2016. An appeals court overturned that conviction last year, citing an error in the original indictment. She will get credit for time served for that conviction.

Her attorney, Sam Shamansky, said Thursday that all parties agreed to the recommended sentence.

