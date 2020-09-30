Racicot said Trump lacks the patience and humility needed to lead the country.
“I regret that I will cause consternation, perhaps, in some corners, but even as a Republican, I will not be supporting Donald Trump for president, and I will not be voting for him,” Racicot said, adding that he still has policy disagreements with Biden.
He added: “But at the end, the content of a man’s character or a woman’s character to serve in that capacity is more important than any other issue that I have to consider as a matter of conscience.”
Racicot said he did not vote for Trump in 2016 and has “even more grave doubts than I did in 2016.”
He did not say who he voted for in 2016.
