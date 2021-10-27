Fleming’s sentence includes $192,529 restitution to the IRS for income taxes due from 2002 to 2016, prosecutors said. Fleming was also ordered to make restitution to the IRS for $22,584 in payroll taxes withheld from employees’ wages in 2016 and 2017, but never turned over to the IRS.
Prosecutors had agreed to drop 15 other counts in an indictment charging Fleming with failing to file income tax returns from 2012 to 2016, failing to pay federal taxes withheld from employees of his Lewes photo gallery, and diverting funds from a corporation he set up to pay for personal expenses.
Fleming previously worked as a staff photographer for the News Journal in Wilmington and National Geographic. He has published more than 20 photography books.